Penguins' Off-Season Move Already Looks Like A Home Run

The Pittsburgh Penguins brought in several new players during the 2025 NHL off-season. One of them was forward Justin Brazeau, as the Metropolitan Division club signed him to a two-year, $3 million contract in free agency.

While this signing did not get a ton of attention after it was announced, there is no question that it is already looking like a home run for the Penguins early on. Brazeau is thriving early on in his Penguins tenure, and he is showing no signs of slowing down yet.

In seven games with the Penguins so far this season, Brazeau has recorded five goals, three assists, eight points, 12 hits, and a plus-3 rating. This includes him scoring one goal and recording two assists in the Penguins' 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 21. He also has two goals, three assists, and five points in his last four games for the Penguins.

Brazeau immediately making a big impact like this is undoubtedly good news for the Penguins. He is starting to cement himself as a key part of the Penguins' roster, and it is going to be very interesting to see how he builds upon his hot start from here.