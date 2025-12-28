Penguins Place Veteran Forward On Waivers

The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced that they have placed forward Danton Heinen on waivers.

Heinen being placed on waivers comes with forward Blake Lizotte being activated off of injured reserve.

This is the second time that Heinen has been placed on waivers this season, as he also hit the wire in early October. Now, the 30-year-old winger is back on waivers again, and the rest of the NHL has the opportunity to claim him if they wish to.

Heinen has played in 13 games this season with Pittsburgh, where he has recorded one goal, one assist, and a plus-1 rating. This is after he had nine goals, 20 assists, and 29 points in 79 games split between the Vancouver Canucks and Penguins this past season.

If Heinen clears waivers, Pittsburgh will be able to assign him to their AHL affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Heinen has had plenty of success with the AHL club earlier this season, as he has recorded six goals and 17 points in 12 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2025-26.

In 579 career NHL games over 10 seasons, Heinen has posted 97 goals, 146 assists, and 243 points.