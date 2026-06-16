Penguins Predicted To Sign Canadiens Sniper

Could the Penguins sign Patrik Laine this off-season?
In a recent article for Sportsnet, Rory Boylen made 11 bold predictions for the 2026 NHL off-season. The Pittsburgh Penguins were among the teams discussed.
In his piece, Boylen predicted that the Penguins would sign Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine in free agency.
"Last summer, they signed Anthony Mantha to a one-year contract after a torn ACL ended his 2024-25 season just 13 games in. Mantha, who had only one 20-goal season since 2018-19, notched a career-high 33 with the Penguins at 31 years old. Perhaps that sort of bet could be placed next on Patrik Laine," Boylen wrote.
The idea of the Penguins signing Laine is certainly an interesting one. The 28-year-old missed the majority of this season due to injury, but his past success would make him a fascinating player for the Penguins to take a chance on if it's on a cheap one-year deal.
While Laine had only one assist in five games for the Canadiens, his past success makes him a potential bounce-back candidate if he stays healthy. In 2024-25 with Montreal, Laine had 20 goals and 33 points. He also had 22 goals and 52 points in 55 games for the Blue Jackets in 2022-23, so he has had good offensive success not too long ago.
Ultimately, with the Penguins being in a retool, taking a chance on a skilled forward like Laine could be worth considering. At worst, he would give them more forward depth to work with. However, given his past success, he very well could be a good value signing for the Penguins if he stayed healthy and regained his scoring touch.