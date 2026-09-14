Penguins' Prospect Tournament: 3 Standouts From Game 2

Pittsburgh's prospects defeated Detroit's prospects, 4-3 on Sunday.
After beating the Columbus Blue Jackets' prospects 2-1 in a shootout on Saturday, the Penguins' prospects defeated the Red Wings' prospects 4-3 in regulation on Sunday. Jordan Charron was credited with the game-winning goal after the Red Wings accidentally knocked the puck into their own net.
Carter Sanderson, Tomas Galvas, and Brayden Edwards also scored for the Penguins.
Goaltender Xavier Wendt got credited with his first win of the tournament after Carter Casey won Saturday's game.
This was a fun game to watch, and a few players stood out more than others. Here are three standouts from Game 2:
Tomas Galvas
He was outstanding against the Blue Jackets on Saturday and continued his strong play on Sunday. He skated circles around the Red Wings and scored the goal of the tournament so far.
About halfway through the second period, Galvas corralled the puck in his own zone and went to work. He went right around one Red Wings player before skating into the offensive zone and going around another. He found himself one-on-one with the goaltender and unleashed a beautiful backhand top-shelf shot.
His goal tied the game at two.
Galvas was once again the Penguins' best player, and it looks too easy for him. He continues to shine with his decision-making and mobility every time he's on the ice.
He's definitely someone who fans should have their eyes on.
Carter Sanderson
Sanderson had a fantastic summer at the World Junior Summer Showcase and has carried that momentum into this year's Prospect Tournament.
He tied the game at one in the first period off a really nice shot that beat the Red Wings goaltender to the short side. He came in on a two-on-one and made no mistake with the puck. Markus Ruck got the assist on the goal.
Sanderson also hasn't been afraid to use his physicality this tournament. He had a great season with the USHL's Muskegon Lumberjacks last year and will try to build upon it with the WHL's Calgary Hitmen this year before heading to the University of North Dakota in 2027-28.
Brayden Edwards
Edwards scored against the Blue Jackets on Saturday and added his second goal of the tournament on Sunday. He rifled a beautiful one-timer past the Red Wings goaltender to make it a 3-2 game in the second period.
Atley Calvert got the primary assist and it was a sweet one.
Edwards spent most of the 2025-26 season with the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers, compiling 14 goals and 33 points in 55 games. He also racked up four goals and 12 points in 17 playoff games.
He'll have an opportunity to potentially make his mark with the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins this season.
The Penguins will play the Dallas Stars in their Prospect Tournament finale at 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday.
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