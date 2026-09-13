Penguins' Prospect Tournament: 3 Standouts From Game 1
Pittsburgh's prospects defeated Columbus's prospects, 2-1, in a shootout on Saturday.
After going a perfect 3-0 in last year's Prospects Showcase in Buffalo, the Pittsburgh Penguins looked to build on that during this year's Prospect Tournament in Detroit.
And, on Saturday, they got off to a good start.
The Penguins' prospects defeated the prospects of the Columbus Blue Jackets, 2-1, in a shootout to open their three-game tournament slate. Brayden Edwards scored for the Penguins on the power play with less than 30 seconds remaining in the first period with assists from Jordan Charron and Tanner Howe, while defenseman Tomas Galvas and forward Pierce Mbuyi scored a pair of nifty goals in the shootout to bring the Pens to victory.
Free agent goaltender Carter Casey stopped 19 of 20 Columbus shots, and the Penguins outshot the Jackets, 52-20. The lone goal from Columbus was scored by Jack Williams.
There were a lot of positives to pull from this game, especially since the Penguins pretty much dominated from start to finish. From the drop of the puck, they had the ice tilted in their favor, and aside from the lone goal, they never relented.
That said, there were a few players who stood out above others. Here are three standouts from Game 1:
Tomas Galvas
Out of everyone in Game 1, Galvas stood out the most.
The 5-foot-11, 168-pound left blueliner's mobility and skating were on full display, as he skated around defenders with ease and glided through the neutral zone in transition effortlessly. Obviously, the offensive highlight was his crafty shootout goal that led to the 2-1 win, but there was a play late in regulation that helped show off his two-way prowess.
With only four seconds left in regulation, Columbus was pressuring. Positioned near the net front, Galvas was able to get his stick on the puck first to thwart a scoring chance on a reobund opportunity, preventing a last-minute goal by the Jackets.
Galvas was far and away the best player in this game, and it will be interesting to see how he builds on this performance the rest of the way. The way he was able to command the offensive blue line was remniscent of Harrison Brunicke, who the Penguins hold in high regard and who did not play in this game.
If he puts together performances like this the rest of the way, he may just have a shot at the roster.
Liam Ruck
The Ruck first selected in this year's draft, Liam was all over the ice. He seemed to be involved in every significant play offensively, even if he didn't end up with a point in this game.
What was most surprising was Ruck's speed through the neutral zone. Liam is ahead of Markus in terms of skating, and that much has been clear for a while. But he can get himself up ice surprisingly quickly, and he was able to generate as a result.
But his offensive smarts are what stand out most. His playmaking ability was right up there with the level of his brother, Markus, and he clearly has a scoring touch, too. He even had a semi-breakaway opportunity at one point that he was stymied on.
There is still some growth that needs to happen for both Rucks, but Liam was already pretty advanced and clearly one of the best players on the ice.
Maleek McGowan
Like Galvas, the left-side McGowan should be one of many in the mix for a final NHL roster spot once training camp begins on Sept. 17.
And there were a few glimpses of him flying up and down the ice and imposing his will.
McGowan can really, really skate, and it's the bread and butter of his game. He even said as much when we spoke with him during development camp. He was blowing by the opposition through the neutral zone, and on one opportunity, even carrying the puck 200 feet all the way down through to the net front for a scoring chance. He also almost scored on a wraparound attempt.
He's physical, he's fast, he's good on the walls, he wins a whole lot of battles for positioning and puck battles, and he has the ability to defend well with his stick. His mobility and aggressiveness, though, is what he showed throughout Game 1.
The Penguins liked McGowan enough to sign him to an AHL deal at the end of last season. Look for him to keep making an impression, especially in these games, where he thrives with his motor and his chippiness.
The Penguins next face off against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at 7:00 p.m. before their finale against the Dallas Stars at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
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