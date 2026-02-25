Penguins Provide Bad Sidney Crosby Injury Update

The Penguins have provided the latest on Sidney Crosby.
Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby suffered a lower-body injury during Team Canada's quarterfinal win against Team Czechia at the Olympics. This forced him to miss Canada's final two games of the Olympics, including the gold medal game against Team USA.
Now, the Penguins have provided an update on Crosby.
The Penguins have announced that they have placed Crosby on injured reserve due to his lower-body injury. In addition, the Penguins shared that defenseman Kris Letang has been activated off injured reserve.
According to the Penguins PR account on X, Crosby is expected to be out for at least the next four weeks. With No. 87 being the Penguins' best player and Pittsburgh in the tight Eastern Conference playoff race, there is no question that this is tough news.
In 56 games this season with the Penguins, Crosby has posted 27 goals, 32 assists, and 59 points.