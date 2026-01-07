Penguins Re-assign Top Defensive Prospect To WHL

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Harrison Brunicke returned from the World Juniors on Tuesday before the Penguins made their decision on him on Wednesday.

They opted to send Brunicke back to his junior team, the Kamloops Blazers. He will be with them for the rest of the 2025-26 season before potentially joining the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for the AHL Playoffs, if the Blazers' season finishes by then.

Brunicke played in nine NHL games this season, compiling one goal. He made his NHL debut against the New York Rangers on Oct. 7. He also played in seven games at the World Juniors, compiling two assists.

Because he played only nine NHL games, his entry-level contract for this season didn't kick in. Had he played his 10th game, it would've started.

He'll now go back to a Kamloops team where he will see consistent playing time.

