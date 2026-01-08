Penguins Re-assign Young Forward To Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

The Pittsburgh Penguins made a roster move before Thursday's game against the New Jersey Devils.

They sent forward Ville Koivunen back to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton so that he can get some playing time. He was set to be a healthy scratch on Thursday due to Evgeni Malkin's impending return.

Koivunen scored his second NHL goal of his career on Sunday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Koivunen has played in 27 games this season, scoring two goals and recording five points. He scored his first NHL goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Dec. 4.

His underlying numbers have been very strong this season, but he's been a bit too inconsistent. Hopefully, a stint in WBS will help that, because when he's on, he's a effective player.

Koivunen has four goals and 11 points in six AHL games this season.

