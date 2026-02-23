Penguins Recall Avery Hayes From AHL

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled Avery Hayes from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled forward prospect Avery Hayes from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
They made it official on Monday after Inside AHL Hockey's Tony Androckitis first reported the news over the weekend.
Hayes had an outstanding NHL debut on Feb. 5, scoring two goals and helping the Penguins beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-2. His first goal came on his first shot in the first period of that game before scoring again later in that period.
It was the Penguins' final game before the Olympic break, which ends this week.
After that game, Hayes was sent back to WBS and scored a hat trick in his very next game. He later recorded another hat trick against the Springfield Thunderbirds on Feb. 18.