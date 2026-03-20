Penguins Recall Defenseman From Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

After sending forward Avery Hayes back to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, the Penguins recalled defenseman Ryan Graves from his conditioning stint. He was with WBS for a week and appeared in two games, scoring one goal.
Graves has only played in 19 games with the Penguins this season, recording one goal. That goal came against the New Jersey Devils back on Nov. 8.
Graves has appeared in 15 games for WBS this season, racking up three goals and 10 points. He was originally signed by the Penguins back in 2023 before the 2023-24 season started.
Graves has played in 150 games for the Penguins over the last three seasons, scoring five goals and assisting on 14 others.