If the Penguins do not bring back Anthony Mantha, these three teams could look to sign him this off-season.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have multiple pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs) heading into the summer. Among the most notable is forward Anthony Mantha.
Mantha had a strong season with the Penguins, as he set career highs with 33 goals, 31 assists, and 64 points in 81 games. After having a good year on his one-year, prove-it deal, he will be looking for a nice raise this summer.
While Mantha proved to be a good fit on the Penguins' roster, it is fair to wonder if they will let him test free agency as they continue to focus on the future. If the Penguins decide not to re-sign the 31-year-old forward, these three teams stand out as potential free-agent destinations for him.
Winnipeg Jets
The Jets could be a team to watch if Mantha tests free agency this summer. It is no secret that they could use another top-six winger after losing Nikolaj Ehlers in free agency last summer. With this, a player like Mantha could grab their attention after the season he just had in Pittsburgh.
Ottawa Senators
One of the Senators' top needs this off-season is another scoring winger in their top six. Mantha would have the potential to be a good fit on their roster because of it. When looking at the Senators' roster, Mantha could work nicely on a line with Dylan Cozens and Brady Tkachuk. He would also be a clear option for their power play.
Seattle Kraken
The Kraken desperately need to boost their forward group this off-season after missing the playoffs again this campaign. This will be only more of the case if they end up losing pending UFA forwards Bobby McMann and Jaden Schwartz. Due to this, Seattle could be a team to watch when it comes to Mantha this summer.