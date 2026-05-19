Penguins Rumors: 3 Teams That Could Sign Stuart Skinner

If the Penguins do not re-sign Stuart Skinner, these three teams could target him in free agency.
The Pittsburgh Penguins are entering the summer with several pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs). Goaltender Stuart Skinner is among them.
With the Penguins having young goaltenders Arturs Silovs, Sergei Murashov, and Joel Blomqvist, it would not necessarily be surprising if they did not re-sign Skinner. If Skinner hits the market, these three teams could look to sign him.
Florida Panthers
The Panthers could be a team to watch if Skinner tests free agency. Both Sergei Bobrovsky and Daniil Tarasov are pending UFAs for Florida, so they could be on the hunt for goalie help this summer if they walk. With Skinner being one of the top pending UFAs, he likely would grab the attention of the Panthers if he tests free agency.
Ottawa Senators
The Senators' backup goaltending situation was one of their biggest issues this season. Due to this, they should be looking to upgrade the role, and it would make a ton of sense if they targeted Skinner because of it. He could form a strong tandem with Linus Ullmark.
Philadelphia Flyers
Could Skinner join the other side of the Battle of Pennsylvania? It should not be ruled out. The Flyers could use an upgrade over Samuel Ersson for their backup spot, and Skinner would give them just that if signed. Because of this, Philly could be a team to watch if Skinner tests free agency.