Penguins' Scoring Forward Out For Saturday's Game Against Calgary

Just when things seem to be getting better, the injury bug bits right back at the Pittsburgh Penguins.

One game after activating forward Evgeni Malkin from injured reserve (IR), the Penguins announced Saturday that top-line winger Bryan Rust is out day-to-day with a lower-body injury. In a corresponding move, the Penguins recalled forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (WBS), as they had an open spot on their roster and didn't require an IR move.

It's unclear exactly when Rust sustained the injury, but he did appear to be in some pain after blocking a shot during Pittsburgh's 4-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. He will not be in the lineup against the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

Rust, 33, has been a fixture alongside Sidney Crosby and Rickard Rakell on the Penguins' top line this season, and his production will be hard to replace for whatever length of time he is out. The veteran from Pontiac, Mich. has 16 goals and 36 points in 40 games on the season, and he also plays on both special teams units, which limits the Penguins there as well.

Harvey-Pinard, 27, was signed to a one-year deal worth $775,000 during the offseason. He was waived at the conclusion of training camp and re-assigned to the AHL, where he has seven goals and 13 points in 32 games to go along with a plus-8 rating.

Harvey-Pinard spent parts of four seasons with the Montreal Canadiens - who selected him in the seventh round (201st overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft - and put up 17 goals and 31 points in 84 games.

The Penguins will look to extend their six-game win streak against Calgary, who have lost four in a row heading into the Saturday afternoon tilt at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Forward Tommy Novak will skate in Rust's place on the first line, while Kevin Hayes - playing in his first game since Dec. 23 - will slot in as the third-line center in place of Novak.

