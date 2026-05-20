Penguins Select 3 Interesting Prospects In New Mock Draft

With the Jets' second-round pick, Wheeler had the Penguins taking defenseman Juho Piiparinen. The 6-foot-3 right-shot defenseman would be a nice addition to the Penguins' prospect, especially when noting that the right side of their blueline is up there in age. In 29 games this season with Tappara of Finland's Liiga, he posted three assists. He also had 13 points in 15 games with Tappara's U20 team.