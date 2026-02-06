Penguins Send 2 Prospects Back To AHL

The Penguins have assigned two of their prospects to the AHL.
The Olympic break is here for the Pittsburgh Penguins, and they have made some roster moves because of it.
The Penguins have announced that they have assigned forwards Avery Hayes and Rutger McGroarty to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
Hayes was called up to Pittsburgh's roster ahead of their Thursday night contest against the Buffalo Sabres. The 23-year-old forward undoubtedly thrived in his NHL debut for the Penguins, as he scored two goals in the club's 5-2 victory over Buffalo.
Now, with the Olympic break here, Hayes will be looking to build on his momentum down in the AHL with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. In 31 games this season with the AHL club, he has recorded 13 goals, 10 assists, and 23 points.
McGroarty, on the other hand, has recorded two goals, three assists, and five points in 20 games so far this season with Pittsburgh. The 2022 first-round pick has also posted four goals, eight assists, and 12 points in nine games this season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.