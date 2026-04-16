Penguins Send 5 Forwards To AHL Ahead Of Playoffs

These five Penguins have been sent back down to the AHL.
With the playoffs just about here, the Pittsburgh Penguins have made some roster moves.
The Penguins have announced that they have assigned Rafael-Harvey Pinard, Avery Hayes, Ville Koivunen, Joona Koppanen, and Rutger McGroarty all to their AHL affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
Harvey-Pinard made his Pittsburgh debut against the St. Louis Blues, where he had two shots and a plus-1 rating. In 64 games this season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, he has 19 goals and 36 points.
Hayes played in 16 games this season with Pittsburgh, where he had five goals. He also has 23 goals and 38 points in 40 games this season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
Koivunen had two goals and seven points in 39 games this season with Pittsburgh. Down in the AHL with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this campaign, he has 11 goals and 36 points in 32 games.
Koppanen appeared in 13 regular-season games with Pittsburgh this season, posting one assist and a minus-2 rating. With Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, he has eight goals and 23 points in 42 games.
As for McGroarty, he had three goals and six points in 24 games with Pittsburgh this campaign. The Penguins' top prospect also has eight goals and 30 points in 28 games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this campaign.