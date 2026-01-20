Penguins Send Big Forward Back To AHL

The Penguins have assigned this forward to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced that they have assigned forward Joona Koppanen to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
Koppanen was just called up to Pittsburgh's roster over the weekend. However, with this latest roster move, the 6-foot-5 forward is heading right back to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's roster.
Koppanen has appeared in 10 games so far this season with Pittsburgh, where he has recorded zero goals, one assist, four blocks, nine hits, and a minus-1 rating. Down in the AHL with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this campaign, he has posted six goals, five assists, 11 points, and a plus-9 rating in 22 contests.
In 25 games over three seasons with the Penguins, Koppanen has recorded one goal, one assist, two points, 52 hits, and a minus-2 rating.