Pittsburgh Penguins
Penguins Send Big Forward Back To AHL

Michael DeRosa
2h
The Penguins have assigned this forward to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced that they have assigned forward Joona Koppanen to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Koppanen was just called up to Pittsburgh's roster over the weekend. However, with this latest roster move, the 6-foot-5 forward is heading right back to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's roster. 

Koppanen has appeared in 10 games so far this season with Pittsburgh, where he has recorded zero goals, one assist, four blocks, nine hits, and a minus-1 rating. Down in the AHL with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this campaign, he has posted six goals, five assists, 11 points, and a plus-9 rating in 22 contests. 

In 25 games over three seasons with the Penguins, Koppanen has recorded one goal, one assist, two points, 52 hits, and a minus-2 rating. 

