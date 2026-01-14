Penguins Send Forward Prospect Back To AHL

This Penguins forward is heading back to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have made a roster move, as they have announced that they have assigned forward Tristan Broz to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
Broz being sent down to the AHL comes just one day after the Penguins called him up to their NHL roster. The promising forward prospect did not make an appearance during his latest brief call-up to Pittsburgh's roster.
Broz did make his NHL debut earlier this season for the Penguins though during their Nov. 26 contest against the Buffalo Sabres. The 6-foot forward had a minus-1 rating and two shots during the Penguins' matchup against the Sabres.
Now, after being sent back down to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's roster, Broz will be aiming to impress with the AHL club. The 2021 second-round pick has played in 33 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this campaign, where he has posted 11 goals, 13 assists, and 24 points.