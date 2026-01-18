Penguins Send Top Prospect To AHL & Call Up Big Forward

The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced that they have activated forward Rutger McGroarty from injured reserve and have assigned him to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
The Penguins also shared that they have recalled forward Joona Koppanen from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
McGroarty has played in 16 games this season with Pittsburgh, where he has recorded two goals and one assist. This is after he had one goal and three points in his first eight career NHL games this past season with Pittsburgh.
Down in the AHL with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this campaign, McGroarty has posted four goals and seven points in five games. Now, after being reassigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, the 2022 first-round pick will be looking to make a big impact with the AHL squad.
Koppanen, on the other hand, has recorded one assist, four blocks, and nine hits in 10 games this season with Pittsburgh. Down in the AHL with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this campaign, he has posted six goals, five assists, and 11 points in 22 games.
The Penguins are set to face off against the Seattle Kraken in their next contest on Jan. 19.