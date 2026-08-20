Penguins Should Benefit Big Time From This Smart Move

This deal has the potential to benefit the Penguins.
Earlier this off-season, the Pittsburgh Penguins signed forward Tommy Novak to a three-year, $13.95 million contract extension, which kicks during the 2027-28 season.
Seeing the Penguins act quickly to extend Novak is understandable. The 29-year-old forward emerged as a key forward for Pittsburgh this past season. In 82 games during the 2025-26 season with the Penguins, he posted 16 goals, 26 assists, and 42 points.
When looking at both the term and AAV of Novak's new deal, it is hard not to like this move for the Penguins. A $4.65 million cap hit is more than fair for a player like Novak, and this is especially so when noting that the salary cap has gone up.
If Novak continues to produce solid secondary offensive production for the Penguins, this contract could end up being a very good one for the Metropolitan Division club. When noting that Novak has recorded at least 42 points in three out of his last four seasons, he should continue to be a solid part of Pittsburgh's roster.
It will now be interesting to see what kind of season Novak puts together in 2026-27 after landing his multi-year contract extension with the Penguins.