Penguins Should Boost Blueline By Trading For Sabres Defender

The Penguins should strongly consider targeting Bowen Byram from the Sabres.
The Pittsburgh Penguins were one of the NHL's biggest surprises this season. After entering the season expected by many to be one of the worst teams in the NHL, they instead finished second in the Metropolitan Division standings and made the playoffs.
Now, the Penguins should look to build off their momentum by putting together a strong off-season. It is clear that the Penguins have some roster needs to address if the hope to have another successful season in 2026-27. One of their top needs is a top-four left-shot defenseman.
When looking at trade candidates around the NHL that could make sense for the Penguins, Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram stands out in a major way. Byram has been generating trade interest as he enters the final season of his contract, as reported by TSN's Darren Dreger.
If the Penguins traded for Byram, he would instantly become their top left-shot defenseman. Furthermore, at just 25 years old, he could be an excellent fit on the retooling Penguins' roster. This is especially so if the Penguins could convince him to sign a long-term contract extension with them if they acquired him.
Ultimately, with the Penguins' blueline needing a boost, bringing in a star defenseman like Byram would make a lot of sense. In 82 games this season with Buffalo, the left-shot defenseman posted 11 goals, 31 assists, 42 points, and a plus-15 rating.