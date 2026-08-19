Penguins Should Strongly Consider Signing This Free Agent Now

The Penguins could be a good fit for this free agent.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have had a busy summer, as they have brought in many new players.
While this is the case, it is fair to argue that the Penguins should not be done yet. The left side of their blueline could use more depth, as they did not re-sign Ryan Shea and traded Parker Wotherspoon.
While many of this year's top free agents have been signed, there are still some interesting players looking for new homes in the middle of August. Among them is defenseman Logan Stanley, and he could be a nice pickup for a Penguins club that needs more blueline depth.
If the Penguins added Stanley, he would give them another intriguing option for their bottom pairing. He would also provide them with a shutdown defenseman for their penalty kill.
Furthermore, with it now getting closer to September, it is very likely that Stanley could be had at an affordable price. On a short-term deal, the 28-year-old blueliner could be a strong fit on the Penguins' roster.
Stanley played in 76 games last season split between the Winnipeg Jets and Buffalo Sabres, where he recorded nine goals, 17 assists, 26 points, and 128 penalty minutes. With numbers like these, the 6-foot-7 defenseman would be a solid depth pickup for Pittsburgh. Let's see if they pursue him from here.