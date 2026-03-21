Penguins Sign Big Goalie Prospect To Entry-Level Deal

The Penguins have signed one of their goalie prospects.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have made a move, as they have signed goaltender Gabriel D'Aigle to a three-year entry-level contract.
D'Aigle was selected by the Penguins with the 84th overall pick of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. This was after the 6-foot-4 goaltender had a 16-33-2 record and a .883 save percentage in 55 games with the Victoriaville Tigres of the QMJHL in 2024-25.
In 39 games this season with Victoriaville, D'Aigle has a 14-21-3 record, a .908 save percentage, and a 3.58 goals-against average.
D'Aigle is an interesting prospect in the Penguins' system. The potential for him to become a solid goaltender at the NHL level later down the road is there, and it will be intriguing to see how the 19-year-old performs from here.