Penguins Sign Defenseman To One-Year Extension

They first announced that they had re-signed forward Connor Dewar to a two-year extension before announcing that they had brought back defenseman Ilya Solovyov on a one-year extension.
Solovyov's deal will run through the 2026-27 season and has an average annual value of $850K.
Solovyov started the 2025-26 season with the Colorado Avalanche and played in 16 games with them before he was traded to the Penguins. He played in 30 total games this season, compiling one goal and eight points.
He also played in three Stanley Cup Playoff games for the Penguins and skated on the third pair.
At the very least, Solovyov is a solid seventh defenseman and will have an opportunity to push for more playing time when the 2026-27 NHL season starts in October.