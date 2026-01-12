Logo
Pittsburgh Penguins
Penguins Sign Forward To Multi-Year Extension

The Penguins are keeping this forward around.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are keeping one of their forwards around, as they have announced that they have signed Blake Lizotte to a three-year, $6.7 million contract extension. Starting next season, Lizotte will have a $2.25 million cap hit. 

Seeing the Penguins keep Lizotte around is not necessarily surprising, as he has become a nice part of their roster. With this move, the 28-year-old center will continue to be an important part of the Penguins' bottom six and penalty kill. 

In 35 games this season with the Penguins, Lizotte has recorded five goals, five assists, 10 points, 32 hits, and a plus-6 rating. He has also been successful at the faceoff dot, winning 51.4% of them so far this season. 

In 94 games over two seasons with the Penguins, Lizotte has posted 16 goals, 14 assists, 30 points, 92 hits, and a plus-2 rating. 

