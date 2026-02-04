Penguins Skilled Prospect Assigned To AHL

Fernstrom had a quiet year with Orebro HK in 2025-26, as he recorded three goals, one assist, and a minus-10 rating in 36 games. This is after the 19-year-old winger had eight goals, nine assists, and 17 points in 48 games with Orebro this past season. He also played in 12 games for Orebro's U20 team this past season, where he had 11 goals and 18 games.