Penguins Skilled Prospect Assigned To AHL

The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced that forward Melvin Fernstrom has been assigned to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
Fernstrom had been playing with Orebro HK of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) on a loan this season. Yet, with this latest roster move, Fernstrom is now getting ready to start his North American professional career with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
Fernstrom had a quiet year with Orebro HK in 2025-26, as he recorded three goals, one assist, and a minus-10 rating in 36 games. This is after the 19-year-old winger had eight goals, nine assists, and 17 points in 48 games with Orebro this past season. He also played in 12 games for Orebro's U20 team this past season, where he had 11 goals and 18 games.
Now, after being assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Fernstrom will be looking to impress and make an impact.
Fernstrom was acquired by the Penguins this past season as part of the trade return that sent Marcus Pettersson and Drew O'Connor to the Vancouver Canucks.