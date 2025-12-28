Penguins Skilled Prospect Has Strong Game In AHL

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins defeated the Hershey Bears by a 5-2 final score on Dec. 27. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton simply dominated during the first period, as they scored all five of their goals in it.

Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Gabe Klassen was a big reason for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's win against the Bears, as he put together a very strong performance for the AHL squad.

Klassen scored two goals for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton during the first period, with his first one being the eventual game-winning goal. His goals were also close together, as he scored at the 10:58 mark of the first period and then at the 14:10 mark of the first period.

With this strong performance against the Bears, Klassen now has five goals, three assists, and 12 points in 23 games so far this season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Overall, the 22-year-old forward is showing promise during his first full AHL season, and he will now be aiming to build on it from here.

Klassen demonstrated solid offensive upside in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Portland Winterhawks. This was especially the case during his final season with the WHL club in 2023-24, as he posted 35 goals, 71 assists, and 106 points in 67 games.