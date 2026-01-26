Penguins Skilled Prospect Having Great Season In AHL

Broz has undoubtedly taken a nice step in the right direction with his development this season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, too. In 36 games so far this season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, he has posted 14 goals, 14 assists, 28 points, and a plus-10 rating. With numbers like these, he has been a very solid part of the AHL club's roster this campaign.