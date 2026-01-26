Penguins Skilled Prospect Having Great Season In AHL

This Penguins prospect has certainly been a good part of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's roster this season.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have multiple promising prospects in their system. Tristan Broz is among them, as the 2021 second-round pick has the potential to become a solid NHL player.
Broz has undoubtedly taken a nice step in the right direction with his development this season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, too. In 36 games so far this season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, he has posted 14 goals, 14 assists, 28 points, and a plus-10 rating. With numbers like these, he has been a very solid part of the AHL club's roster this campaign.
Yet, what's more encouraging is that Broz is only getting better as the season rolls on. Over his last five appearances with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, the 6-foot center has recorded four goals and eight points. This included him scoring a goal and recording three assists in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Jan. 9 contest against the Charlotte Checkers.
Broz has also been rewarded for his strong play with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, as he was named to the AHL All-Star Classic.
Yet, Broz's strong season has been put on pause, as he is currently sidelined due to injury. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will miss him while he is out, as he has undoubtedly made a big impact for them in 2025-26.
Nevertheless, it is hard not to feel optimistic about Broz's future with the Penguins.