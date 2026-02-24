Penguins Skilled Prospect Keeps Shining In AHL

This Penguins prospect is continuing to impress in the AHL.
Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Ville Koivunen is a young player who the Metropolitan Division club is hoping will become a key part of their roster in the future. The 22-year-old forward struggled a bit when given the chance to play on Pittsburgh's roster this season, as he has two goals and five points in 27 games this campaign at the NHL level.
While Koivunen has not broken out with Pittsburgh this season, his play at the American Hockey League (AHL) level is very encouraging. The young forward is continuing to shine with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, and it could open the door for him to get another chance on Pittsburgh's roster soon if he keeps this up.
In 25 games this campaign with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, he has posted 10 goals, 21 assists, 31 points, and a plus-11 rating. He has also been staying hot as the season carries on, too.
In his last nine games with the AHL club, Koivunen has recorded five goals and 14 points. With numbers like these, there is no question that the Penguins prospect is thriving right now.
It will be interesting to see how Koivunen builds on his strong play with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from here.