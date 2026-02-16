Penguins Skilled Prospect On Fire In AHL

This Penguins prospect is playing some strong hockey down in the AHL.
Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Ville Koivunen is among the team's most promising prospects. While the 22-year-old forward has yet to break out at the NHL level, he has shown plenty of potential down in the AHL with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
In 22 games so far this season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Koivunen has recorded seven goals, 20 assists, and 27 points. This is after the 2021 second-round pick had 21 goals, 35 assists, and 56 points in 63 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton during this past season.
Yet, what's more encouraging about Koivunen is that he is only heating up more with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton as the season rolls on. The skilled forward is playing some fantastic hockey as of late, as he has recorded 13 points over his last nine AHL games. This included him recording two goals and eight points over his last four games alone. With this, there is no question that he is on fire right now.
With the way Koivunen is playing in the AHL, it seems possible that he will get another chance on Pittsburgh's roster soon. In 27 games this season with Pittsburgh, he has recorded two goals, three assists, and five points.