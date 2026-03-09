Penguins Star Named Off-Season Trade Candidate To Watch

"Anyway, this could finally be the offseason where Karlsson moves, especially after his $6 million signing bonus is paid July 1. After that, all Karlsson has left on his contract is $1.5 million in base pay for next season. His $11.5 million AAV remains an issue as far as the cap hit, but if the Pittsburgh Penguins were ready to retain half that cap hit, there should be genuine interest," LeBrun wrote.