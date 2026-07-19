Penguins Still Have An Important Roster Need To Address

The Pittsburgh Penguins have made a handful of additions to their roster this off-season. Among them include Andrei Kuzmenko, Nick Robertson, Hendrix Lapierre, Kaedan Korczak, Declan Carlile, and Trevor van Riemsdyk.
While the Penguins have been busy this summer, they should not be done yet. After trading Parker Wotherspoon to the Vegas Golden Knights and losing Ryan Shea to the Edmonton Oilers in free agency, it is clear that they should look to bring in at least one more left-shot defenseman.
When looking at the Penguins' current roster, it is fair to argue that the left side of their blueline could use more depth. Because of this, it would not be surprising if they brought in another blueliner before the start of the season.
Bringing in a top-four, left-shot defenseman, in particular, should be one of the Penguins' top goals this off-season. However, even if they simply brought in another left-shot defenseman for more depth, it would still have the potential to benefit them.
It will be interesting to see if the Penguins end up looking to add another left-shot defenseman to their roster. The best unrestricted free agent defenseman left is Logan Stanley, but the Penguins could also consider browsing the trade market for blueline help.