Penguins Take 6-Foot-3 Winger In New Mock Draft

Pugachyov spent most of this season Russia's MHL, where he had 10 goals and 24 points in 33 games with Chaika Nizhny Novgorod. However, he also played in both the VHL and KHL this season. In 15 games with Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod of the KHL, he had two goals and an assist. In the VHL this campaign with Torpedo-Gorky NN, he had a goal and five points.