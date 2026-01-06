Penguins Terminated Defender Signs With New Team

On Jan. 5, the Pittsburgh Penguins placed defenseman Egor Zamula on unconditional waivers for the purpose of contract termination. This was after Zamula was suspended by the team for not reporting to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins' roster.

Now, after clearing unconditional waivers and becoming an unrestricted free agent (UFA), Zamula has already found his new team.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced that they have signed Zamula to a one-year contract for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign.

Zamula was acquired by the Penguins from the Philadelphia Flyers last week in exchange for forward Philip Tomasino. However, Zamula's time with the Penguins ended before it truly started, and he is now a Blue Jacket with today's news.

Zamula has the potential to be a nice pickup for the Blue Jackets, as it is clear that they need more experienced defensive depth. Zamula will now give them just that.

In 168 career NHL games over six seasons, Zamula has posted eight goals, 33 assists, and 41 points. It will now be interesting to see how he builds on these career stats after signing this new one-year deal with the Blue Jackets from here.