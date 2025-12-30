Penguins To Place Big Defenseman On Waivers

In light of the trade bringing forward Yegor Chinakhov from the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Pittsburgh Penguins will need to clear out a roster spot in order to make room for him to join the team.

And it appears that said move is in the works.

On Monday, the Penguins designated defenseman Ryan Graves as non-roster with the intent to place him on waivers Tuesday. The move would clear the necessary space for Chinakhov to join the NHL roster prior to Pittsburgh's game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.

It will mark the second time this season that Graves was sent to waivers, as he was waived on Oct. 4 following Penguins' training camp.

The Penguins acquired Chinakhov from Columbus in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 third-round pick, and forward Danton Heinen, who was designated non-roster for the purpose of waivers prior to the Penguins' tilt against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. Chinakhov, 24, has recorded three goals and six points in 29 games for the Blue Jackets this season.

Graves, 30, is in the third year of a six-year contract that pays him $4.5 million per season, and he was recalled from the AHL on Nov. 4. In 17 games for Pittsburgh this season, he has one goal and is a minus-4.

