Penguins To Terminate Goalie's Contract

The Penguins have placed this goalie on unconditional waivers for the purpose of contract termination.

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Pittsburgh Penguins have placed goaltender Filip Larsson on unconditional waivers for the purpose of contract termination. 

Larsson is one of three players placed on unconditional waivers on Tuesday, as Ryan McAllister (Florida Panthers) and Samuel Johannesson (St. Louis Blues) were as well. 

Larsson appeared in nine games this season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, where he posted a 3-2-1 record, an .876 save percentage, and a 3.51 goals-against average. This is after the 27-year-old goaltender had a 12-9-3 record, a .910 save percentage, a 2.84 goals-against average, and five shutouts in 26 games this past season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. 

If Larsson passes through unconditional waivers, the Penguins will then be permitted to terminate his contract. From there, Larsson would become a free agent and be able to sign anywhere he would like. 

