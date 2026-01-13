Penguins' Top Defenseman Placed On Injured Reserve

Quite frankly, Karlsson cannot be replaced, and it's going to be very difficult for the Penguins to work around his injury. Kris Letang has struggled through large stretches of the season this year, and he has started to develop some newfound chemistry with the recently acquired Brett Kulak on the second pairing. Karlsson has been glued to partner Parker Wotherspoon on the first pairing for the entire season, and they have been a formidable top pairing for the Penguins.