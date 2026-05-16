Penguins Urged To Sign Big Blue Jackets Winger

Could the Penguins look to bring in Mason Marchment this off-season?
The Pittsburgh Penguins took a major step in the right direction this season, as they made the playoffs after having many doubters. With this, the Penguins should be looking to build on their momentum by making some upgrades to their roster this summer.
When looking at the Penguins' roster, it is clear that they could use another impactful forward. Due to this, they are now being urged to steal a notable winger from one of their division rivals in free agency.
In a recent article for The Athletic, Josh Yohe urged the Penguins to try to sign Columbus Blue Jackets winger Mason Marchment if he hits the market this off-season.
"Kyle Dubas knows Marchment extremely well, and he’s a good player who, at 30, is only recently coming into his own. His 6-foot-5 frame is something the Penguins could use," Yohe wrote.
When noting that the Penguins could use an impactful power forward in their top six, it would make a lot of sense for them to pursue Marchment this off-season if he tests free agency. The Uxbridge, Ontario native had a strong 2025-26 season split between the Seattle Kraken and Blue Jackets, as he recorded 19 goals, 26 assists, 45 points, 84 hits, and a plus-17 rating in 68 games.
Marchment also notably heated up after being traded to Columbus, posting 15 goals and 32 points in 39 games. With this, he ended the year on a high note, and that adds to his appeal.
Ultimately, with the Penguins looking to continue to head in the right direction, it would make a lot of sense for them to bring in a hard-nosed forward who produces good offense like Marchment. Let's see if they can land him this off-season from here, but it is likely that the Blue Jackets will be working hard to keep him in Columbus.