Pittsburgh Penguins Call Up 3 Forwards From AHL

The Penguins have called up multiple players from the AHL.
With the Pittsburgh Penguins having several players out for their contest against the Washington Capitals, they have called up multiple forwards from the AHL.
The Penguins have announced that they have recalled Ville Koivunen, Joona Koppanen, and Rutger McGroarty from their AHL affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
Koivunen has appeared in 36 games this season for Pittsburgh, where he has recorded two goals and seven points. In the AHL with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, he has 11 goals and 36 points in 32 games this season.
Koppanen has one assist, two penalty minutes, and a minus-1 rating in 10 games this season for Pittsburgh. Down in the AHL with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, he has eight goals, 15 assists, 23 points, and a plus-19 rating in 42 games.
As for McGroarty, he has two goals and five points in 21 games so far this season with Pittsburgh. He has shown clear improvement this campaign with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, as he has eight goals and 30 points in 28 games with the AHL squad.