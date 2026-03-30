Pittsburgh Penguins Recall Red-Hot Forward From AHL

The Pittsburgh Penguins are calling up one of their young forwards.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have made a roster move ahead of their Monday night contest against the New York Islanders.
The Penguins have announced that they have recalled forward Avery Hayes from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
Hayes has played in his first 11 career NHL games this season with Pittsburgh, where he has recorded two goals and 12 penalty minutes. Now, he will be aiming to impress after getting this latest call-up to Pittsburgh's roster.
Down in the AHL with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Hayes has posted 22 goals, 13 assists, 35 points, 48 penalty minutes, and a plus-8 rating. This included him recording three goals and five points in his last two games alone for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
With this, there is no question that Hayes has earned this latest chance on Pittsburgh's roster. It will be interesting to see how much of an impact he can make with the NHL club from here.