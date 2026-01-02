Penguins Recently-Traded Forward Called Up By New Team

Earlier this week, the Pittsburgh Penguins acquired forward Yegor Chinakhov from the Columbus Blue Jackets. Chinakhov had been the subject of trade rumors throughout the season, and he has finally found his new home with the Penguins.

The Penguins sent forward Danton Heinen to the Blue Jackets as part of the trade package to land Chinakhov. This was shortly after Heinen passed through waivers unclaimed for the second time this season. With this, Heinen had simply become the odd man out and no longer had a fit with the Penguins. Now, Heinen is getting a fresh start with the Blue Jackets.

The Blue Jackets have announced that they have recalled Heinen from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Cleveland Monsters.

Heinen played in one game for the Monsters following the trade, where he recorded an assist. Now, he is getting his first chance on the Blue Jackets' roster and will be looking to impress.

In 13 games this season with the Penguins before being traded to the Blue Jackets, Heinen posted one goal, one assist, and a plus-1 rating. This was after he had nine goals and 29 points in 79 games split between the Vancouver Canucks and Penguins this past season.

It will now be interesting to see how much of an impact Heinen makes with the Blue Jackets from here after getting called up.