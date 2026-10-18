Report: Penguins Are Willing To Deal Veterans. What Does That Mean?

Pittsburgh Penguins
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Credit: Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images
Credit: Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2026 3:10 AMPublished Oct 18, 2026 3:10 AM
Updated Oct 18, 2026 7:41 PM
According to a new report Saturday, the Pittsburgh Penguins and GM Kyle Dubas are ready to open the doors for a youth movement.
For the past couple of years, the aging Pittsburgh Penguins have had a few veterans linked to trade talks. So, it's nothing new when the concept is brought up.
But a report from Saturday indicates that they may be gearing up for some actual movement on that front.
During the Saturday Night Hockey segment on Sportsnet, NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman reported that the Penguins and GM/POHO Kyle Dubas are willing and ready to unload some veterans to open up some opportunity for their younger players.
"Pittsburgh has made it clear that they would move a veteran forward for draft picks or prospects to give their younger players more opportunity as they continue to transition to a younger roster," Friedman said.
Of course, Friedman mentioned forwards specifically when this report came out, and at this point, it's just a report. But with the Penguins struggling to start the season at 3-5-1 - and some players in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (WBS) lighting up the AHL scoreboard - it makes sense.
Wingers Avery Hayes (5G, 4A) and Rutger McGroarty (4G, 5A) are tied for third in the AHL in scoring with nine points, with center Atley Calvert (3G, 5A) and right wing Mikhail Ilyin 2G, 5A) right behind them. WBS is 3-2-1 to start the season, and several players - most notably, McGroarty and Hayes - appear ready for the jump to NHL action.
In addition, center Bill Zonnon has three goals and five points, while defenseman Jake Livanavage is point-per-game (1G, 4A in 5GP).
As far as forward trade candidates on the Penguins' roster, wingers Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust stand out among the rest. Both have two years left on their current deals that pay $5 million and $5.1 million, respectively, each year, and both are 30-goal scorers. Rust has started well this season with three goals in six games, while Rakell has struggled out the gate with just two assists in nine games.
While those two would command the best returns on the forward front, players like Tommy Novak, Andrei Kuzmenko, and Connor Dewar might also be names to look out for despite all three signing new contracts with the Penguins prior to this season. Novak's three-year extension worth $4.65 million AAV begins in 2027-28.
Justin Brazeau, who is currently on injured reserve and had 17 goals and 34 points in 64 games for the Penguins last season, is another veteran player to watch.
Although forwards were mentioned specifically, it's also worth noting that 36-year-old defenseman Erik Karlsson - who has nine points in nine games - is in the final year of his contract yet owns a full no-movement clause. 28-year-old blueliner Sam Girard, also in the last year of his contract, has produced a goal and seven points for the Penguins in nine games this season but was injured and did not return during Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.
The Penguins have some organizational depth at both forward and defense readily available in WBS, so it will be interesting to see if any moves are made and how the NHL team performs in the coming weeks.
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