Report: Penguins Are Willing To Deal Veterans. What Does That Mean?

Although forwards were mentioned specifically, it's also worth noting that 36-year-old defenseman Erik Karlsson - who has nine points in nine games - is in the final year of his contract yet owns a full no-movement clause. 28-year-old blueliner Sam Girard, also in the last year of his contract, has produced a goal and seven points for the Penguins in nine games this season but was injured and did not return during Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.