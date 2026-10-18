Takeaways: Penguins' Losing Streak Extends To 3 In Messy Loss To Vegas

For the third straight game, the Penguins allowed a goal early in a period. In this one, it was Rasmus Andersson, who rifled a shot past Murashov just a minute and six seconds into the game after being left uncovered breaking into the slot area. Then, a similar thing happened off the rush on Vegas's second goal four minutes into the game, when Noah Hanifin was left entirely uncovered on the left side as the Penguins' defense overcommitted to the passing Jack Eichel on the right, allowing him to walk in uncontested and set up a shot to make it 2-0.