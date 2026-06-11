Report: Penguins On Oilers Defenseman's Trade List

However, with the Penguins needing some help on the left side of their blueline, perhaps a Nurse deal could make sense if Edmonton is willing to retain some salary and the cost to acquire him is not high. Despite his expensive deal, he is a solid top-four defenseman and could be a nice veteran for the Penguins to have around. However, there would also be less risky defensemen for the Penguins to bring in to improve their left side.