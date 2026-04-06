Rickard Rakell Named NHL's First Star Of The Week

Rakell has scored in five straight games and seven of his last eight, helping the Penguins get within a win of their first playoff berth since the 2021-22 season.
His five-game goal-scoring streak and eight-game point streak are the longest active streaks in the NHL. The NHL recognized it, naming Rakell the First Star of the Week on Monday.
Rakell compiled seven goals and eight points in five games this past week and now has 24 goals and 48 points in 57 games. He'd be over 30 goals if he hadn't missed several weeks earlier in the season.
Rakell has 11 goals in his last 10 games and 14 goals since the NHL came back from the 2026 Winter Olympics. He's done all of this while going back and forth between center and wing. However, he's settled in at center a bit more as of late.
He will try to help the Penguins clinch a playoff berth against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.