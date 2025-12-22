The Penguins NEEDED Sunday's Win And They Got It

The Pittsburgh Penguins had nothing going right for them heading into Sunday's game against the Montreal Canadiens.

They had lost eight in a row and were coming off back-to-back lifeless performances against the Ottawa Senators and this very Canadiens team on Saturday. They got blanked 4-0 in both games and were desperate for something positive to happen on Sunday.

They got a whole lot of positives during Sunday's game, starting with Sidney Crosby becoming the Penguins' franchise all-time leader in points (1,724). He notched a goal and an assist in the first period, giving the Penguins a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes before they snapped their eight-game losing streak with a 4-3 shootout win. They even snapped their nine-game shootout losing streak, too.

It's the first time that the Penguins have won a shootout since Nov. 16, 2024, against the San Jose Sharks.

Once Arturs Silovs made that final save in the shootout, it felt like a weight was lifted off everyone's shoulders, at least for this game. The players went nuts on the bench, and even head coach Dan Muse let out a few fist pumps.

They needed to pick themselves up off the mat, and they did exactly that. This was their best overall performance since they were up 5-1 against the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 13. Yes, I know what happened after they made it 5-1, but up until then, they were skating the Sharks off the ice. It's precisely what they were doing to the Canadiens on Sunday (outside of 3-on-3 overtime).

The Penguins finished the game with 65.2% of the scoring chances and 79.1% of the high-danger chances at 5v5. They also had 69.8% of the expected goals.

The question now is whether the Penguins can build on this win, but for now, they got the victory when they desperately needed it.

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!