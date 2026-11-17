"There are plenty of examples of players that will start, maybe, in more of a defensive role, but then they'll continue to take on more responsibility, take on new tasks," Muse said. "And, honestly, it's up to the players to decide that. Do I think it's possible [with him]? I think it's possible with everybody that things can change, and we always have to be evaluating and reevaluating and also helping them realize where their game could go, what they could be. And we want players to have high expectations of that.