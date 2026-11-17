Pittsburgh Penguins
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Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2026 4:47 AMPublished Nov 17, 2026 4:47 AM
Updated Nov 17, 2026 8:57 PM
Penguins' forward Rutger McGroarty knows the production will come eventually, so he's turned his focus to his all-around game in order to remain on NHL ice.
Sitting in his locker stall after a lightly-attended on-ice workout Monday, Pittsburgh Penguins' young forward Rutger McGroarty was locked in and staring ahead, still fully equipped after a few moments.
Always happy and ready to have a conversation - whether with teammates, equipment staff, or media - he seemed a bit more settled and content than usual.
And, maybe, that's because he finally feels like he's starting to settle into a role at the NHL level — even if it's not the exact role he sees himself in several years down the road.
“I think that it's being successful with the role that you’re given now and continuing to climb that ladder. But, right now, it’s just one step at a time," McGroarty said. "I have a task and I have a role right now, and it’s just doing really well in that situation. I know what I’m capable of offensively, too, and that’s the biggest thing. I think that I can definitely make an impact offensively, but right now, it’s definitely more defensively-minded."
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And that role? He's been playing on the fourth line alongside Blake Lizotte and Connor Dewar, and that defense-first role is not a role within a team that McGroarty is necessarily used to. During Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the San Jose Sharks, the line did a pretty good job shutting down Macklin Celebrini's cohort in matchups throughout the game. McGroarty says that Lizotte's and Dewar's work ethic and communication make it easy to play with them, and he has blended in seamlessly.
The 22-year-old forward, acquired via trade by Pittsburgh during the summer of 2024, was touted as an all-around player when he was selected 14th overall by the Winnipeg Jets in 2022. He could score, he could hit, we was responsible at both ends, and he had a lot of intangibles and leadership qualities that coaches and teammates lauded.
So far, he has just four goals and nine points in 36 games to begin his NHL career despite lighting up the scoreboard in the AHL, where he plays top-line and top power play minutes. He largely is a well-rounded player for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (WBS) in addition to being a threat on the scoresheet.
McGroarty still strongly believes he is that complete, all-around player who can put the puck in the back of the net with regularity at the NHL level, too. But, for now, he is embracing his current role as a fourth-line player in a defensive role.
"Over the past three years, just kind of learning different defensive skills, the defensive IQ… I think I’ve always really cared defensively," McGroarty said. "It’s just that you don’t know what you don’t know, and I think that being here has taught me a lot defensively. Just different spots to be in, different tactics defensively, and just mentally staying engaged when you’re out there. I think that’s the biggest thing.
"And, I’ve hit on it before, but that’s how I’m going to break my way into this league, is being trustworthy defensively and going out there for d-zone draws and getting it out of the zone. I think that I’ve done a really good job, and I’m going to continue to do a really good job.”
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Prior to the season, general manager and president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas said, in reference to several prospects, that development is not linear. On a team that is prioritizing getting younger while trying their best not to bottom out, it is natural for fans and media to expect instant gratification to a certain extent with prospects.
Realistically, though, that's just not the way it works with most young players. McGroarty is beginning to understand that through his own journey, and he looks to players like Bryan Rust, who started as a fourth-liner for a few years and worked his way into a top-six role over time.
“It’s so cool to see his mindset every day, and I’ve definitely gone back and just looked at his years in Wilkes and in the NHL," McGroarty said. "I haven’t truly asked him personally about that experience, but just seeing his career, where he’s come from, and where it’s at now, I think it’s really cool."
He also mentioned that one of his talented young teammates set a bar that, perhaps, is not a fair standard for most guys breaking into the league.
"I think that a lot of people want to see it immediately, and that’s just… to see guys like Ben Kindel at 18 years old have an impact in the league, that’s just not normal," McGroarty said. "And kudos to 'Kindy,' because that’s special. I couldn’t even imagine being in the NHL at 18. It wouldn’t be pretty.
"For me, it's just continuing to progress and gain confidence in my game and myself, and look at guys like Rusty, look at guys like that across the league that just always kind of stick with it, have success in the role that they’re given, and just continue to build.”
Head coach Dan Muse, brought in by Dubas initially, in large part, because of his track record in development, has hopes for McGroarty and any of the young players in the organization to progress upward once they crack the NHL lineup. But he also challenges them to execute.
"There are plenty of examples of players that will start, maybe, in more of a defensive role, but then they'll continue to take on more responsibility, take on new tasks," Muse said. "And, honestly, it's up to the players to decide that. Do I think it's possible [with him]? I think it's possible with everybody that things can change, and we always have to be evaluating and reevaluating and also helping them realize where their game could go, what they could be. And we want players to have high expectations of that.
"But we also want our players to embrace a role that they're in. So, it's a constant balancing act of being where your feet are in terms of that role on the team and just taking a ton of pride in being the best version of yourself in that role. And over time, if other things open up, then, again, you're going to be taking a lot of pride in whatever that role is."
Pride is no issue whatsoever for McGroarty. His belief in his game is palpable. He knows he has the toolset to become an NHL player. He knows he is going to have to work hard for it, and he knows that the role he is playing now could be a springboard for higher opportunity if he makes it so.
But he also knows that it's going to take some time. As long as he's contributing and helping the team in other ways for now, that's okay.
"Once I get my opportunities, they’ll eventually go in. I know that, and I believe in that," McGroarty said. "But right now, defensively, I’ve really, really liked my game. And I’ve gained a lot of confidence in the NHL just from kind of having a role and doing well in that role.
"Offensively, I know I believe in myself, and I know that will come.”
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