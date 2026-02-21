This Penguins Forward Has Been A Nice Surprise

Penguins forward Conor Dewar has certainly been a solid part of the team's roster this season.
During this past season, the Pittsburgh Penguins acquired forward Connor Dewar from the Toronto Maple Leafs. While this move did not get a ton of attention after it was made, it is clear that the Penguins' decision to bring in the 26-year-old forward is proving to be a good one.
Dewar has cemented himself as a key part of the Penguins' roster this season. This is because he has not only been providing Pittsburgh's bottom six with more grit, but has also been giving them solid secondary offensive production. Furthermore, he has been an important part of their penalty kill.
Dewar has undoubtedly hit a new level this season with the Penguins, and the truth is in his stats. In 56 games so far this campaign, the 2018 third-round pick has already set new career highs with 13 goals and 24 points. He also has plenty more time left this season to build on his offensive career highs.
With numbers like these, Dewar has certainly been a nice surprise this season for the Penguins. It is going to be fascinating to see how he finishes off the campaign, but it is clear that it has already been a successful season for the five-year veteran.