This Penguins Prospect Is A Big Player To Watch

Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Avery Hayes undoubtedly took a nice step in the right direction with his development this past season. He was one of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins' most important offensive contributors, posting 24 goals and 39 points in 42 games. He also appeared in his first 16 career NHL games for Pittsburgh, where he scored five goals and recorded 23 hits.
With how well last season went for Hayes, it is clear that he is a prospect who Penguins fans need to watch closely next season. The possibility of him taking another step forward is there, and he very well could cement himself a spot in Pittsburgh's bottom six because of it.
Hayes' high-energy style of play and grit make him an intriguing prospect in the Penguins' system. While he may not be the flashiest prospect in Pittsburgh's prospect pool, there is a lot to like about his game.
If Hayes can continue to trend in the right direction next season, it would be great news for a retooling Penguins club. It will be intriguing to see what kind of season the 23-year-old forward can have in 2026-27 from here.