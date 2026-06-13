This Penguins Top Prospect Could Be Ready For A Breakout Season

Rutger McGroarty is a major breakout candidate for next season.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have many promising prospects in their system. One of them is forward Rutger McGroarty, as he has the tools to emerge as a top-six forward later down the road for the Penguins.
McGroarty took a notable step in the right direction with his development this season. After posting 14 goals and 39 points in 60 AHL games for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2024-25, he had 10 goals and 34 points in just 30 games this season with the AHL club. With this, his pace of production in the AHL skyrocketed this season, as he was over a point-per-game player.
McGroarty did not necessarily take off at the NHL level this season, though. In 24 games with Pittsburgh, he recorded three goals and six points. Overall, he showed some promise at times, but he did not have that big breakout season.
While this is the case, there is no question that McGroarty is a big breakout candidate to watch for the 2026-27 season.
When looking at how McGroarty produced at the AHL level this season, it would not be surprising in the slightest if his offense went up next season on Pittsburgh. It is likely that he will get more opportunities to play for Pittsburgh in 2026-27, and the 22-year-old forward could hit a new level as he continues to gain more experience.
With McGroarty being a young forward with a lot of potential, all eyes should be on him next season. If he has that big breakout year, it would be huge for a Penguins club that is on the rise.